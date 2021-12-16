Auto driver nabbed with 1,200 spools of banned plastic kite string in Ludhiana

Launching their crackdown on the illegal sale of plastic kite strings ahead of the kite-flying season, the anti-narcotics cell seized 1,200 spools of the string on Wednesday.

The spools were loaded in a pick-up auto, which was stopped for checking at RK Road.

The auto driver, identified as Balram, alias Rinku, of New Madhopuri, was arrested and on his information, police booked another accused, Varun, alias Nishu, of Shivaji Nagar.

Inspector Rajesh Sharma, in-charge, anti-narcotic cell, said they had set up a checkpoint at RK Road following a tip-off. There they signalled a pick-up auto to stop for checking. On searching the vehicle, they recovered 1,200 spools of plastic kite string from 25 cartons.

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against the accused.

During questioning, Balram stated that Varun brought the plastic kite string from Delhi through road, following which police booked him too.

The inspector added that Balram revealed that some traders had been buying the banned string from Delhi and selling it among kite lovers. He claimed that Varun had sent him to bring the cartons from Cheema Chowk.

The police official added that the commissioner of police had already banned the storage and sale of plastic kite string under Section 144 of the CrPC, as it was dangerous for humans as well as animals.

On November 13, the Division Number 3 police had recovered 1,795 spools of plastic kite string from a pick-up auto, but the driver had managed to escape from the spot.

Earlier, in January, Jasvir Singh, 28, of Gobindpura village, had died after his throat was slit by a plastic kite string. The victim was on his way with a cousin on a motorcycle when the mishap took place.

The Khanna police had lodged a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC against unidentified accused back then.