Automobile dealers to issue e-RCs for new vehicles in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched a new service for issuance of e-registration certificates (e-RCs) of new vehicles through automobile dealers in the state.

Mann, while launching the citizen-centric service, said it will provide a huge reprieve to Punjabi residents desirous of buying new vehicles and enable them to get the delivery of smart registration certificate at their doorsteps.

“By empowering private dealers selling new vehicles to issue registration certificate, the state government aims at giving big relief to people as they will not have to stand in long queues for hours to get their new vehicles registered at the offices of Regional Transport Authorities and subdivisional magistrates,” he said.

The CM said that for the registration of a new vehicle, the fees and taxes will be paid online, adding that registration number will be provided to the new vehicle owner on the spot. “Registration certificate will be approved at the level of dealer and the fitment of the high security registration plate (HSRP) will also be done,” he said.