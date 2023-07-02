Haryana: Get proportionate infrastructure to build stilt plus four floors, says expert committee

Availability of physical and social infrastructure commensurate with the density of population in an urban area will be the key for grant of permission to build stilt plus four floors in urban areas of Haryana. As per the committee’s report, 24,663 building plans have been approved. (HT File)

While it was allowed with the intent of increasing the availability of housing at affordable prices, residents complained overburdening of the existing infrastructure, damage to adjoining structures, congestion due parking of cars on road.

An expert committee constituted by the state government to comprehensively examine the contentious issue of construction of stilt plus four floors in urban areas has recommended that permission for the same shall only be granted if﻿ availability of commensurate infrastructure is certified to the satisfaction of authorities and ﻿﻿required infrastructure augmentation is initiated by the concerned department.

As per the committee’s report, 24,663 building plans have been approved and 11,434 occupation certificates issued for the stilt plus four floors buildings by the authorities across the state. These included 12,057 building plans of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors, 12,595 of licensed areas and 2,426 in municipal corporation areas. There are about 5.38 lakh residential plots carved out in the state including 2.64 lakh by HSVP and 2.6 lakh by private developers.

Officials said the report will be examined by the town and country planning department before its recommendations are put in effect.

Water, power, drainage, parking and population levels

The expert committee headed by former IAS officer P Raghavendra Rao said an infrastructure capacity audit will take into account the ﻿﻿existing water availability, sewerage, drainage, electricity, parking and fire-safety and estimated population levels to which the existing infrastructure can cater.

It will also examine the potential to cater to increased population density if stilt plus four floors were permitted and specific components to be upgraded, along with estimated budgetary requirements and tentative timelines, for infrastructure enhancement.

Conditions for existing and upcoming sectors, colonies

The committee has recommended that construction of stilt plus four floors on residential plots of existing urban areas may only be permitted where sectors, colonies or areas are bound by roads 12 m or wider. Notably, urban areas including HSVP sectors, housing board colonies and licensed areas from before the late 1990s do not suffice the same.

Analysis of state wide data with regard to licenced colonies showed that 57% permissions have been granted on plots abutting 9 to 10 metre wide roads and about 35% for plots abutting 12 metre wide roads, the report said. About 62% permissions, as per an analysis, were granted on plots of 100 to 250 square metre size. This indicated that financial viability for construction of stilt+ four was more suitable for these categories and a strong co-relationship between plot size vis-à-vis affordability criteria existed.

The committee has recommended that urban areas having existing commensurate infrastructure or potential to build commensurate infrastructure to cater to increased population density would also qualify for permission for construction of stilt plus four floors.

It said construction of stilt plus four floors on residential plots of undeveloped and upcoming sectors and colonies may be permitted as per the stilt plus four floors policy where the commensurate infrastructure and service plans have been designed or are being laid down considering density of 18 persons per plot with a provision for laying of adequate infrastructure.

For cases where stilt plus four floors have already been constructed or are under construction after seeking building plan approval, the committee recommended that the authorities should conduct an infrastructure capacity audit and augment the infrastructure to cater to enhanced population demand within a year.

Complaints regarding structural damages in adjoining plots should be assessed by a grievance redressal panel and the estimated damages be recovered from the builder or plot owner responsible for the same.

For cases where the building has been constructed till fourth floor before February 23, 2023, the authorities shall prepare a standard operating procedure under the composition policy and decide on merits.

The committee recommended that only licenced colonies having existing access from sectoral plan roads or the existing 12-m wide service road along the sector road may be allowed to have stilt plus four floors construction.

The stilt plus four policy should only be applicable for family accommodation, with a maximum limit of four dwelling units per plot and not be made applicable on residential plots to be used as guest house, paying guest, working women’s hostel, students’ hostel, nursing home, clinic, hospital.

Amend Building Code

The committee has proposed a revision in the Haryana Building Code, 2017, to address ground coverage, floor area ratio (FAR), setbacks and structural safety issues. During consultations with stakeholders, it emerged that increased ground coverage and reduced setbacks led to negative impact on the structure of adjacent buildings due to sharing of common walls and quality of life due to reduced natural light, ventilation and green areas.

“Thus, the construction of stilt plus four floors on residential plots may be allowed subject to the condition that an independent structure be designed for such construction, no load should get transferred upon the common wall of the adjoining already built structure, basements be constructed after maintaining 2.4 m distance from boundary wall of adjacent plot. The permissible building height may be reduced to 15 metre from 16.5 m and setbacks may be provisioned for all the plot sizes in such a manner that it does not obstruct natural light, ventilation, air movement and privacy in the rear setback is maintained,’’ the committee said.

The panel pressed for curbing the misuse of stilts and parking spaces (parking vehicles on roads, constructing servant quarters, commercial activities), the practice of enclosing the stilt area be curtailed and stilt structures should remain open on all sides. This may be made applicable from retrospective date, if permissible, the report said, adding, “The height of stilt from floor to roof will be limited to 2.4 metre with the condition that stilt should have flat slab.”

Fortnightly inspections to check misuse

The report said effective enforcement of the policy be ensured and quick reaction teams inspect plotted residential sectors and submit fortnightly report regarding unauthorised construction, misuse, commercial activities in the stilts, buildings having more than four dwelling units on a residential plot and encroachments of infrastructure.

It also proposed that rates of purchasable FAR may be increased to enable higher collection of augmentation charges for infrastructure augmentation.

The committee said the construction of stilt plus four floors may continue to be allowed under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna (DDJAY) scheme where licences have been granted with commensurate infrastructure. It also suggested that the width of the internal roads in upcoming DDJAY colonies be increased to 12 m.

