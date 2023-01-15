Avalanche hits J&K’s Gurez, warning issued for 12 districts

An avalanche hit a village in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, but there was no loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

An avalanche warning has been issued for 12 districts including Bandipora after moderate to heavy snowfall a day before, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The avalanche hit Jurniyal village of Gurez on Saturday afternoon but there was no damage, the officials said.

The state disaster management authority (SDMA) has issued a “high-danger” avalanche warning for Kupwara district of north Kashmir and a “medium danger” warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

“Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours,” SDMA officials said.

Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens

Thanks to sunny weather in most parts of the Valley, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, which had been closed for traffic due to shooting stones and snowfall in the Banihal region, was reopened. Air traffic from Srinagar airport and train services between Srinagar and Banihal have also been restored.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Traffic on the national highway was closed on Friday due to snowfall and slippery conditions at Banihal and Ramban sectors. However, men and machinery were pressed into action and traffic was restored in the afternoon on the national highway for light vehicles.

Gulmarg records season’s coldest night

Tourist resort Gulmarg recorded the season’s coldest night as temperature dropped to minus 11 degree Celsius. In last two days, the ski resort had witnessed good snowfall and draped the resort in a white blanket.

As per Met officials, Srinagar recorded minus 0.1 degree celcius, which is 2.1 degree above normal. Srinagar recorded 9 cms of snow in the past 24 hours. Another tourist resort Pahalgam, which recorded more than 50 cm snow, registered minus 5.9 degree night temperature. Kupwara in north Kashmir that also witnessed good snowfall recorded minus 3.6 degree Celcius during night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, MeT office said that there will be partly cloudy conditions for next four days. And plains of J&K could have fog during morning hours. “Another Western Disturbance likely during 19th onwards has 60% chance of rain and snowfall,” an official of MeT department said in Srinagar.