Awareness campaign on drug abuse at held at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry

The district legal services authority (DLSA), Solan, in collaboration with Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, organised an awareness and sensitization campaign on drug abuse at the university campus on Tuesday.

Akanksha Dogra, secretary of DLSA Solan and additional chief judicial magistrate, was the chief guest. In her address to the students, she emphasised the importance of saying “No to Drugs” and highlighted the legal assistance available to individuals who may be caught in the cycle of substance abuse. She encouraged students to stay away from drugs and shared various government helpline numbers that can be reached for help.

Vaishali Sharma, clinical psychologist at regional hospital Solan, spoke about the psychological pressures that often lead to drug use and outlined practical strategies for stress management. She explained the harmful effects of drugs on both mental and physical health and introduced six guiding principles to resist drug temptation.

Preeti Sharma, drug controller Solan, elaborated on the adverse consequences of drug consumption and urged students to rely on their willpower to avoid all forms of substance abuse. Gopal Singh, additional SHO Solan, explained the legal implications of drug use, noting that both drug peddlers and consumers are liable for prosecution under the law.