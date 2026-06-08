The Chandigarh State Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship 2026 concluded on Sunday at Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education, Sector 27, with Ayaan Garg and Ekaaksha Partap Singh Negi emerging as the champions in the Rapid and Blitz categories, respectively. Ayaan crowned chess championship

In the Chandigarh State Rapid Chess Championship category, Ayaan clinched the title with a tally of 6 points, while Dishant Bansal finished runner-up with 4.5 points.

The Blitz category saw Ekaaksha Partap Singh Negi claiming top honours after scoring 6 points, with Amogh Agrawal securing second place with 5 points. Manbir Singh, president of the Chandigarh Chess Association, and Vipnesh Bhardwaj, former honorary secretary of the All India Chess Federation (AICF), attended the closing ceremony and prize distribution function, presenting trophies and prizes to the winners and participants.

Following their outstanding performances, Ayaan Garg, Dishant Bansal, Ekaaksha Partap Singh Negi and Amogh Agrawal earned selection to represent Chandigarh at the National Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu from December 12 to 14.

Their qualification marks another proud moment for Chandigarh chess as the city’s young talents prepare to compete on the national stage, organisers stated.