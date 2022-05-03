Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ayurvedic doctor, wife booked after illegal abortion in Panchkula

Matter came to fore after patient developed medical complications and was referred to PGIMER following the procedure; Panchkula police nab wife, doctor yet to be arrested
A health team sealing the couple’s centre at Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 03, 2022 04:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Panchkula police have booked an Ayurvedic doctor and his wife for conducting an illegal abortion at a shop in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula.

The matter came to fore after the patient suffered medical complications and reached the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, Chandigarh, with her husband on Sunday.

The Ayurvedic doctor has been identified as Anil Kaushal and his wife as Sarita Kaushal, who runs a non-profit named Rajshree Rehabilitation Centre from a shop in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, where the illegal abortion was conducted.

Kaushal was arrested by Panchkula police on Monday, while her husband is away at Gurugram and yet to be arrested.

According to Chandigarh health officials, after the woman was attended to at GMSH-16, Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with post-abortion infection and referred to PGIMER, where doctors confirmed multiple organ failure.

When questioned, the woman’s husband revealed that she underwent an abortion at a “clinic” in Panchkula on April 26 and 27, following which the Panchkula health department was informed.

“We received information telephonically regarding admission of a patient at PGIMER with multiple organ failuredue to septic abortion at an illegal centre in Sector 17, Panchkula,” said Dr Mukta Kumar, chief medical officer (CMO), Panchkula.

“A committee was constituted to inspect, raid and seal the centre. The committee, with the Chandigarh health department officials, reached the spot at 1 pm on Monday and filed a complaint to the in-charge of Sector 16 police post for registration of FIR against the persons behind the illegal abortion,” the CMO said.

On the committee’s complaint, the doctor and his wife were booked under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act; Section 18 (c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940; Sections 420, 312 and 315 of the Indian Penal Code; and Sections 15 (2) and 15 (3) of Indian Medical Council Act.

Later, police said Sarita Kaushal was running an NGO under the Rajshree Social Development Society at Shop Number 46 in Rajiv Colony and her husband used to visit the shop to help her. The board outside the shop mentions “Haryana e-sewa, alternative medicine, physiotherapy, beautification, computer literacy and other services”, a police official said, adding that Kaushal had opened the shop five years but got it registered two years ago.

The health team searched the centre’s premises and found a gynaecology examination table, an Indian-style toilet adjoining the table and huge stock of allopathic drugs, including injections, stocked in an almirah. Used examination gloves were also found in a washbasin.

“A woman there claimed that she has a diploma in naturopathy, and her husband holds a bachelor’s of ayurvedic medicine and surgery (BAMS). She claimed that he is a registered medical practitioner and presently practising in Panchkula. She further said her husband visits this NGO to treat patients on call and these allopathic and Ayurvedic drugs belong to them, though she was not aware about the drugs stocked in the NGO office,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

