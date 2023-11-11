AYUSH ministry aims to work with India’s top institutes like IIT, AIIMS: Sonowal

Presiding over ‘Ayurveda Day’ celebrations in Panchkula on Friday, Union AYUSH minister Sarbhananda Sonowal said that the ministry is aiming to work with India’s top scientific institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to further enrich the quality of lives of Indians.

During the occasion at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula, three vaidyas [practitioners of Ayurvedic medicine] were also awarded National Dhanwantri Ayurveda awards for their contribution to popularising Indian traditional medicine.

“Ayurveda has reinvented its former glory with evidence-based research…the ministry has been working to get its institutions to work with top institutions of India like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) among others,” the Union minister said.

The ministry observed a month-long celebration of Ayurveda Day this year with the theme ‘Ayurveda for One Health’. Addressing the crowd, Sonowal also said that Ayurveda is making strides and is on the way to becoming a “global wellness movement” soon.

Ayurveda Day is celebrated on Dhanwantari Jayanti every year across India. During the occasion at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula, three vaidyas [practitioners of Ayurvedic medicine] were also awarded National Dhanwantri Ayurveda awards for their contribution to popularising Indian traditional medicine.

On the occasion Dhanwantri Awards were given to Dr Damaniya Pachabhai of Gir, Gujarat; Dr Mahadevan Lakshmana Sarma, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu and Dr Ramdas Avhad from Shirdi, Maharashtra for their outstanding work in the field of Ayurveda. The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh.

Deepesh Bishwas was acknowledged for developing the campaign website ayurveda.org.in along with Naman Goyal Amar and other IT team members of CCRAS.

