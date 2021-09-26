Ayushman Bharat Yojana: PGIMER bags top position among UT hospitals

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday bagged the award for the best performing hospital under the UT category for implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

The institute has been providing medical facilities to beneficiaries under the scheme from October last year to August 31 this year. The award was announced by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the inaugural function of the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Yojana—Aarogya Manthan 3.0, which is being celebrated by the National Health Authority and Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana aims to help economically vulnerable citizens who are in need of healthcare facilities. It was rolled out in September 2018 to cover about 50 crore citizens of the country.

“PGIMER has been implementing the central health insurance scheme from October 2018. So far, more than 26,250 patients have been treated at the institute under the scheme. The award is an acknowledgment of the consistent efforts made by all stakeholders of the institute to provide seamless healthcare services to the beneficiaries,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director of PGIMER.

He added, “This year, the health sector had another challenge at hand—to balance medical facilities between Covid and non-Covid patients. PGIMER was providing emergency services to all non-Covid patients round-the-clock, including poor Ayushman beneficiaries. Hence, our efforts were acknowledged.”

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana now plans to make secondary and tertiary healthcare completely cashless. The beneficiaries are now getting an e-card, that can be used to avail services at empanelled hospitals, public or private, anywhere in the country.

UT health department organises awareness camps

The Chandigarh health department organised awareness camps on AB-PMJAY at different places in the city, including Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16 and Manimajra civil hospital on Saturday. During the camps, Dr Amandeep Kang, UT director of health services, interacted with the visiting patients and their attendants and they were educated about the scheme.

An awareness rally was also organised at the Sukhna Lake to percolate the benefits of the scheme to the public. So far, about 65,250 beneficiaries from 20,000 families in Chandigarh have been issued Ayushman cards out of a total target of 23,678 families listed under the scheme.