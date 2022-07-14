Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events lined up at two places in Ludhiana
The ministry of power, Government of India, in association with the state government, is going to organise programmes under Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya Power as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava in each district of Punjab.
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik chaired a meeting in her office and issued guidelines and necessary directions for successfully organising the planned programmes.
Assistant deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, superintending engineers R Vashisht and Surjit Singh, executive engineers Daljit Singh and Rajesh Kumar, Ashutosh Bahuguna from the Government of India participated in the meeting.
Panchal informed that the programmes would be organised at two places in Ludhiana— on July 25 at Guru Nanak Bhawan and on July 28 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Community Centre, Raikot.
He further highlighted different schemes of Government of India and Punjab government that would be showcased through screening of the films. Nukkad natak and cultural programme would be organised to raise awareness about energy conservation, he added.
The theme will also include the power scenario in the year 2047.
On July 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country and will also talk to the beneficiaries virtually.
Ashutosh Bahuguna expressed gratitude to the district administration and the PSPCL officers for their cooperation extended to make the programme successful.
Two men die by suicide in Ludhiana
Two men died by suicide in the city on Thursday. In the first case, a 24-year-old resident of New Shivpuri ended his life when he was alone at home. The matter came to light when his younger brother returned home and discovered his lifeless body. In the second incident, a 28-year-old resident of Kirpal Nagar killed himself when his family members had gone to Jalandhar to attend a wedding.
Ludhiana | Insurance company directed to reimburse ₹3.6L medical claim
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed United India Insurance Company Ltd to reimburse a medical claim of ₹3, 65,064, along with ₹7,000 compensation, to a Ludhiana-based complainant after hiNarinder Kumar Batra of New Kidwai Nagar'slaim was rejected by the insurance company. It was further alleged that on July 26, 2017, the complainant had chest pain following which he went to Hero DMC Heart Institute, Ludhiana, and was diagnosed as a patient of CAD-acute coronary syndrome.
34-year-old labourer filling potholes killed by speeding truck in Bhiwandi
A 34-year-old labourer, who was filling the potholes near the Kaman village in Bhiwandi, was killed after being hit by a truck approaching from the wrong side on Wednesday afternoon. He is reportedly absconding after the incident, said police. The deceased has been identified as Swapnil Halya Soman, who lived with his family at Jadhavpada in Tilhe village in Vasai. The truck driver was driving in the wrong direction and was allegedly speeding.
Law officers’ appointment: Punjab withdraws petition challenging NCSC order
The Punjab Government on Thursday withdrew its petition filed before the Punjab and Haryana high court that challenged an order of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes concerning the appointment of law officers. The NCSC in its order had directing the state government to provide for reservation to scheduled caste candidates while filling the posts in the office of advocate general. The detailed order is awaited.
Spice of Life | Rats! Encounter with a sneaky intruder
When I was around three, my mother made me learn the alphabets emphasising upon sounds: A for apple, b for boy, c for cat…. As I grew up, my curiosity about rats grew and one fine day I asked my science teacher the difference between a mouse and a rat. I was even more petrified as he told me how western Europeans thought of rats as creatures bringing darkness, desolation, disease and death.
