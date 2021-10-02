Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Waste to art exhibition organised by Chandigarh MC
chandigarh news

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Waste to art exhibition organised by Chandigarh MC

Waste to Art exhibition and live workshop was under the banner “Apshist Kala Pradarshini” to honour various artiste
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma during the inaugural ceremony of exhibition “Apshisht Kala Pardarshni” at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Waste disposal is a huge challenge for every citizen, but the Chandigarh municipal corporation has found a special use for some of the waste material, which it has transformed into works of art.

Celebrating the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the MC has organised a one-day Waste to Art exhibition-cum-live workshop under the banner “Apshist Kala Pradarshini” to honour various artistes working towards transformation of waste items into art.

Artistes from different NGOs, organisations and individuals gathered in Sector-17 Plaza on Friday to showcase their talent and transformation of waste into best out of waste.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, inaugurating the exhibition-cum-workshop, said, “Art, which is not only a delight for the eyes but also sends out a strong social message, is the need of the hour. This exhibition-cum-live workshop will create awareness on various environmental issues also. The initiative is also going to boost socio-cultural art in the city and would encourage young artists to come up with new ideas.”

The demonstrations included sanitary waste to art by Kala Sagar Group, plastic waste to art by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, cloth waste to art by Veenu and Laxmi Self Help Group, and cloth waste to art by Veenu, Shagun, Reet Self Help Groups.

Other displays were exhibited by MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36; PR wing, MC; Government High School, Sector 54; Government Middle School, Burail; Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 32; Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23A; Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11; Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22A; Government Model School, Sector 8; and by Anuj Saini, son of Nek Chand, the late founder of Rock Garden.

