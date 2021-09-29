Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 75-hour revamp of Manimajra park begins
chandigarh news

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 75-hour revamp of Manimajra park begins

Chandigarh adviser launched placemaking implementation to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at New Park in Manimajra
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal planting a sapling at New Park in Indira Colony, Manimajra, on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The revamp of New Park in Indira Colony, Manimajra, to be done in 75 hours, started on Tuesday.

UT adviser Dharam Pal launched the placemaking implementation to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at New Park.

Placemaking exercise is being undertaken as a multi-faceted approach to planning, design and management of public spaces, said the UT adviser.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said that the park located in Pocket 8 of Indira Colony will be an asset, and its potential will be realised with the intention of creating public spaces that promote people’s health, happiness and wellbeing. The park will be divided into various zones, like the Art Zone, Fitness Zone, Elder Zone and Kids Zone.

A dedicated toilet block for the facilitation of users is under construction and will be handed over to the public on September 30.

Mitra said that a corner had been developed with an herbal garden open to residents. The park has been revamped with newly painted gazebos, grills and pathways. The park has been dedicated to residents with a newly installed open gym, gymnastic/exercising equipment and various types of swings for children.

RELATED STORIES

Various citizen engagements and competitions were organised including yoga and kabaddi matches (national and circle style) for school boys.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh man booked for duping auto-rickshaw driver

Panchkula: Two held for murder of 35-year-old Ropar man

Naraingarh Sugar Mills workers end strike

Amid opposition, Mohali MC House approves cattle dairy shed in Industrial Area
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP