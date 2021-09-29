Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 75-hour revamp of Manimajra park begins

The revamp of New Park in Indira Colony, Manimajra, to be done in 75 hours, started on Tuesday.

UT adviser Dharam Pal launched the placemaking implementation to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at New Park.

Placemaking exercise is being undertaken as a multi-faceted approach to planning, design and management of public spaces, said the UT adviser.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said that the park located in Pocket 8 of Indira Colony will be an asset, and its potential will be realised with the intention of creating public spaces that promote people’s health, happiness and wellbeing. The park will be divided into various zones, like the Art Zone, Fitness Zone, Elder Zone and Kids Zone.

A dedicated toilet block for the facilitation of users is under construction and will be handed over to the public on September 30.

Mitra said that a corner had been developed with an herbal garden open to residents. The park has been revamped with newly painted gazebos, grills and pathways. The park has been dedicated to residents with a newly installed open gym, gymnastic/exercising equipment and various types of swings for children.

Various citizen engagements and competitions were organised including yoga and kabaddi matches (national and circle style) for school boys.