Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: Cycle rally, walkathon held in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana district administration and the municipal corporation organised an awareness walk and cycle rally to mark Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav on Sunday.

Speaking during the event, Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that the event aims to make people aware of the freedom movement and the sacrifices made by revolutionaries.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said the lives and sacrifices of martyrs should inspire us to selflessly serve the community, society, state and country. They said with the cooperation of the residents, Ludhiana will emerge as a clean, green and pollution-free district.

Meanwhile, the 10.2-km cyclothon was flagged off from Water Front in Phase 2, where hundreds of cycling enthusiasts from various clubs participated. A 2-km walkathon followed the cycling event.