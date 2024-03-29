Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Khanpuria among four awarded life imprisonment in 2019 case by NIA court

The Special NIA Court in Punjab on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to four terrorists, including banned pro-Khalistan group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria for waging war against the Government of India in a 2019 criminal case. The court has imposed a fine of ₹ 3.75 lakh on Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria and ₹ 3 lakh on Harcharan. Ravinderpal and Jagdev have been fined ₹ 3.10 lakh each.

The court on Wednesday convicted terrorists Khanpuria, Ravinderpal Singh alias Ravi, Jagdev Singh and Harcharan Singh under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention (UAPA) Act, section 25 of Arms Act and under sections 120-b (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the Government of India), 121 A(conspiracy to commit offences), 122 (collecting men, arms or ammunition or otherwise prepares to wage war ), 123 (conceals the existence of a design to wage war) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused were initially booked on May 30, 2019, by state special operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, under U/s 25 of Arms Act, Sections 3, 4, 5 Explosive Substance Act, Sections 17, 18, 18-B, 20 of UAPA.

SSOC had then nabbed Ravinderpal and Jagdev Singh with illegal weapons and other accused along with Nishan Singh were nominated during the probe.

After NIA took over the case following the MHA orders dated June 26, 2019, Nishan Singh was discharged and turned approver.

NIA told the court that the accused were arrested due to their involvement in the larger conspiracy, as they conspired with the main accused Khanpuria, a BKI member.

Khanpuria, according to the NIA, was involved in many terrorist cases, including a bomb blast at Connaught Place and a grenade attack at Red Fort, Delhi, in the nineties. He was also wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab.

“Khanpuria was found to have masterminded the BKI terror conspiracy in the instant case (RC-14/2019/NIA/DLI). He has been absconding since 2019 and was arrested by the NIA from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on his deportation from Bangkok in November 2022. He was then carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh for his arrest and had been declared a proclaimed offender by the NIA court”, the NIA said.

NIA investigations had revealed that Khanpuria, along with his handlers and associates, based in India and abroad, had planned and conspired to commit terrorist attacks in India. He later managed to flee from India. “While based abroad, he came in contact with Harmeet alias PhD, and subsequently with wanted Pakistan-based ISY chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, who roped him into using his India-based terrorist associates for targeting various identified individuals as well as establishments,” the probe agency said.

“All the four accused were actively involved in the criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror attacks across the country, with the aim of reviving the terrorist movement in Punjab. To further their nefarious anti-India agenda, they had collected funds, arms and ammunition, and had also conducted recce of significant targets, including Dera Sacha Sauda Complex, security related establishments in Punjabb and BBMB office in Chandigarh”, NIA informed the court.

All the accused appeared via video conferencing as Khanpuria is lodged in Muktsar jail, Ravi and Jagdev Singh are in Ferozepur jail and Harcharan Singh is lodged in Nabha jail.

Defence counsel JS Manjhpur said all the accused will challenge the order in the high court as Punjab police only recovered country-made pistols from the accused and there were only mere allegations against the accused of planning to eliminate conspirators of sacrilege incidents.