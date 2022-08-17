Back-to-back terror attacks put Kashmir on the edge

Despite enhanced security across Kashmir, militants managed to carry out four back-to-back attacks in the past three days, including three grenade attacks and a targeted killing which left two policemen and a civilian dead and three others injured.

Though officials claim that Independence Day remained almost peaceful without any major incident, the grenade attacks sparked concerns over security. Even a police control room was targeted by militants, wherein a cop was injured.

Militants on Tuesday attacked two cousins belonging to Hindu community at their apple orchard in Shopian. One of them has died, while the other one is critically injured.

Last week too, militants had launched three grenade attacks in Srinagar and killed a migrant labourer from Bihar in north Kashmir’s Hajin town. Little-known groups like United Liberation Front and TRF have claimed responsibility for these attacks on social media, warning more such attacks in future.

The J&K Police constable who was injured in a chance encounter at Nowhatta on Sunday night in Srinagar succumbed to his injures on Monday. In the evening, another civilian was injured in a grenade attack in Gopalpora Chadoora of Budgam. The civilian has been identified by police as Karan Kumar Singh.

Officials privy to the security details said they have got clues about all these attacks which they claim is the handiwork of Lashkar-e-Taiba. “We have got clues and people behind these attacks will soon be arrested,” a senior police officer said, while wishing to remain anonymous.

“There is a pattern in these attacks. The militants, in order to create panic, either target Kashmiri Pandits, non-local labourers, local policemen or panchayat representatives. This creates panic and mounts pressure on the security forces. However, all those responsible for such killings are identified and then either arrested or killed,” said another police officer.

The fresh attack on the minority community members has triggered panic among the non-migrant pandits, many of whom as per reports want to leave the Valley now as they consider themselves as the new targets.

“No Kashmiri Pandit is safe in the Valley. We have only one option left, either to leave the Valley or get killed,” said Sanjay K Tickoo, president, Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samaj, a body representing Pandits who did not migrate from Kashmir.