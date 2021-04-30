Badal village event: Sukhbir booked, ex- MLA among 6 SAD leaders arrested for violating pandemic protocols

Police have booked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and arrested former party MLA Harpreet Singh Kotbhai and five others for organising a political event in violation of pandemic protocols at Badal village a day ago.

Lambi SHO Chander Shekhar on Thursday said president of Students Organisation of India (SOI) Arshdeep Singh alias Robin Brar is among the arrested. “All accused have been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the SHO, adding that they were later released on bail.

“Sukhbir’s name also figures in the FIR. We are yet to arrest him and another SAD leader Bhim Waraich. Police are also trying to identify others who had violated restrictions,” said the SHO.

The SAD president had held a large political gathering of youth activists at his residence in Muktsar. Brar, the newly appointed head of SOI, SAD’s student wing, had reached Sukhbir’s residence with his supporters. Even as the Punjab government has imposed a ban on all social, political and cultural events, more than 100 activists of SOI and SAD were present when Sukhbir addressed the gathering. Muktsar SSP spokesperson on Wednesday night had stated that an FIR had been lodged only against Brar.

