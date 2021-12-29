Badals’ role similar to that of Dyer for firing at Sikh protesters: Punjab CM Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday alleged that the role of the Badal family in the Behbal Kalan police firing episode was similar to that of General Dyer (Col Reginald Dyer) who was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

Addressing a rally in Sunam, Channi said, “It was General Dyer who ordered firing at Jallianwala Bagh. I want to ask the Akalis if Dyer was guilty of the Jallianwala massacre, why are they not responsible for police firing at Sikh men protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari?”

Bats for Daman Thind Bajwa from Sunam

Addressing the gathering, the CM, along with cabinet ministers Vijay Inder Singla and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, appealed to the people to vote for party’s Daman Thind Bajwa from the Sunam segment in the assembly polls.

Bajwa had lost in the 2017 assembly polls.

“Only a few people are courageous like Daman. She wants to work for the area. If a girl picks a flag, we all should welcome it. I appeal to all of you to support her. I know her ideas and spirit,” added Channi.

The CM announced upgrade of government health institutions in Sunam and Longowal and said that the government has also sanctioned ₹7 crore for the upgrade of roads in the constituency. He also handed over cheques of development grants to panchayats under the ‘Punjab Nirman Program’.

