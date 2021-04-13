Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Badnore releases book on Chandigarh’s tree treasure
Badnore releases book on Chandigarh’s tree treasure

A compilation of the diverse avenue trees of the city, the book has been published by the UT forest and wildlife department and authored by RK Kohli, Vikas Kahol, Navdeep Kahol and HP Singh
UT chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai said that Chandigarh has preserved about 46% of the total area under forest and green cover. (HT File Photo)

UT administrator and Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore released a book titled ‘Tree Treasure of Chandigarh’ at Punjab Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday.

A compilation of the diverse avenue trees of the city, the book has been published by the UT forest and wildlife department and authored by Prof RK Kohli, vice-chancellor of Amity University, SAS Nagar, Vikas Kahol, Dr Navdeep Kahol and Prof HP Singh. The book also profiles a number of old and majestic heritage trees.

Speaking on the occasion, UT adviser Manoj Parida congratulated the department for the efforts and authors for their contribution. He said efforts made in bringing out this book will go a long way in creating awareness and attraction towards the preservation of trees of City Beautiful.

UT chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai said that Chandigarh has preserved about 46% of the total area under forest and green cover.

“The city has preserved a large number of trees so as to harmonise with the built-up surroundings. There are a number of old and majestic trees here which serve as important green landmarks. The book provides useful information about the city’s green wealth. Chandigarh is known as the “Greenest City of India” owing to its lush parks, gardens and green cover,” he added.

