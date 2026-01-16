Bagi panchayat takes township land acquisition protest to Himachal guv, CM

The resolution passed by the Bagi gram panchayat against the land acquisition for the proposed Jathiya Devi township in Shimla district was submitted to the governor and the chief minister on Wednesday. The panchayat said villagers had not given consent for the acquisition and that the proposal was cleared without Gram Sabha approval. (File)

The resolution, passed on January 10, seeks the immediate cancellation of the Shimla Development Authority’s proposed acquisition, citing threats to livelihoods, agriculture and local infrastructure.

It was passed at a special Gram Sabha attended by residents of eight villages Chalan, Mashla, Kyargi, Shilaila, Patti, Panjari, Odi and Shilu, which are among the 11 villages identified for the proposed township, conceptualised in 2014 to decongest Shimla and approved by the Centre.

The panchayat said villagers had not given consent for the acquisition and that the proposal was cleared without Gram Sabha approval. It noted that the land, purchased by residents over the past two decades, was primarily used for agriculture and dairy farming, and was irrigated through traditional kuhls and lift irrigation schemes.

The resolution objects to the invocation of provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, arguing that the project does not fall under exceptional national interest. It also warns that the acquisition would affect water sources, religious sites and public infrastructure, including schools, community halls and health facilities.