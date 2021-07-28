Bail to four dera men in derogatory posters case

A Faridkot court on Tuesday granted bail to four Dera Sacha Sauda followers in a case related to desecration incident wherein derogatory posters were pasted near gurdwaras of Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages in Faridkot district on the intervening night of September 24 and 25, 2015.

The court of judicial magistrate Tarjani allowed the bail applications Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sunny, and Ranjit Singh, alias Bhola, both residents of Kotkapura, Shakti Singh of Daggu Romana village and Baljit Singh of Sikhanwala village in Faridkot district.

On July 20, The SIT led by inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar filed a chargesheet against the four. The same day, the court granted bail to them in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case. But they were not released as they were in judicial custody in derogatory posters case.

Now, with bail granted in both the cases, they will be after more than two months in jail.

The court directed the accused to furnish bail bonds of ₹90,000 each, besides one surety of the like amount each.

While granting the bail, the judicial magistrate said the accused will have to attend the court on every date of hearing and in case they failed to do so, their bail will be cancelled.

“They will not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with facts of the case and will not tamper with any evidence. They will not leave the country without prior permission of the court,” the court ordered.

The SIT claimed that derogatory posters were pasted by the accused on the directions of dera’s three national committee members.