Bains sent to judicial remand in Verka plant trespass case

Ludhiana: A local court on Tuesday sent former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Bains to 14-day judicial remand on Tuesday in a trespass and forcible entry to the Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana in 2018.

A case was registered against Bains on July 11 under Section 174 A of the IPC after he failed to appear in the court. Bains, along with his supporters, were booked at the Sarabha Nagar police station under Sections 353, 186, 451, 149 and 506 of the IPC for trespassing the Verka Milk Plant and misbehaving with employees following a complaint by plant general manager Harminder Singh Sandhu in 2018.

The court had already send the former MLA to jail in a rape case on Monday. Soon after the court orders, the Sarabha Nagar police reached the new court complex and took Bains into custody in a case lodged on July 11 under Section 174 A of the IPC.

Alleging Verka of supplying milk low on fat and solids not fat (SNF), Bains had conducted a surprise check at the plant situated on the Ferozepur road. Sandhu alleged that Bains and his supporters barged into the plant and did not follow any procedure to check the milk samples.

Bains had been ignoring court summons and avoiding hearings. He had already been declared a proclaimed offender in the matter by the court.

Bains along with his four aides surrendered before a Ludhiana court on July 11 in a rape case registered against him on July 10, 2021, at the division number 6 police station.

Rape case: Woman accuses Bains’ brother of defaming her

Ludhiana commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma has marked a probe into a complaint filed by a woman against LIP chief Simarjeet Singh Bains’ elder brother Balwinder Singh Bains and his aides for defaming her.

The woman had earlier lodged a rape case against Simarjeet. Balwinder had levelled allegations against the woman during a press conference on Monday.

The woman alleged that Balwinder levelled baseless allegations against her and also raised questions on her character. She alleged that Balwinder and her supporters are also threatening her counsel during the court hearings.

The commissioner of police has marked an inquiry to assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Harish Behalin.