Baisakhi mela: Political rallies back after 3-yr hiatus at Talwandi Sabo

After a hiatus of three years, the stage is set for political conferences during the traditional Baisakhi mela at Talwandi Sabo on April 14.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which faced the worst electoral debacle, has decided to hold an event at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.

The place -- about 30 km from Bathinda district -- holds significance as it has one of the five takhts, with the mela being a religio-political stage for parties to rally.

In 2019, no political event was held as the model code of conduct was in place in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

The next two years saw no political functions in the wake of the pandemic.

Official sources said the chief minister Bhagwant Mann may come to pay obeisance.

However, the state spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Neel Garg, said the party is not holding any event on Baisakhi.

SAD’s halqa in-charge and former MLA from Talwandi Sabo Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu said Sukhbir Singh Badal and other senior leaders will attend the conference.

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal is not expected to attend the event due to health issues.

SAD’s ally -- Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) -- is holding a parallel event on the historic day of Baisakhi.

Party’s state president Jasvir Singh Garhi, a mega event is being organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

“Our programme is aimed at discussing the contribution of Ambedkar. The SAD is our firm ally and its leadership will join us on the dias. Similarly, BSP in-charge for Punjab and other party leaders will also address the conference called by the Akalis at Talwandi Sabo,” he added.

Sikh hardliner and president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Simranjit Singh Mann will also hold a rally.

Main religio-political functions are organised on April 13-14.

But the town of Talwandi Sabo sees heavy rush from April 12-15, where processions by nihangs remain the centre of attraction.

Sub-divisional magistrate Akash Bansal said 10 lakh people are expected to visit Baisakhi and the administration has made all arrangements.

He said health camps and divers are there to deal with any emergency.