Baisakhi mela: Political rallies back after 3-yr hiatus at Talwandi Sabo
After a hiatus of three years, the stage is set for political conferences during the traditional Baisakhi mela at Talwandi Sabo on April 14.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which faced the worst electoral debacle, has decided to hold an event at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.
The place -- about 30 km from Bathinda district -- holds significance as it has one of the five takhts, with the mela being a religio-political stage for parties to rally.
In 2019, no political event was held as the model code of conduct was in place in view of the Lok Sabha elections.
The next two years saw no political functions in the wake of the pandemic.
Official sources said the chief minister Bhagwant Mann may come to pay obeisance.
However, the state spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Neel Garg, said the party is not holding any event on Baisakhi.
SAD’s halqa in-charge and former MLA from Talwandi Sabo Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu said Sukhbir Singh Badal and other senior leaders will attend the conference.
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal is not expected to attend the event due to health issues.
SAD’s ally -- Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) -- is holding a parallel event on the historic day of Baisakhi.
Party’s state president Jasvir Singh Garhi, a mega event is being organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.
“Our programme is aimed at discussing the contribution of Ambedkar. The SAD is our firm ally and its leadership will join us on the dias. Similarly, BSP in-charge for Punjab and other party leaders will also address the conference called by the Akalis at Talwandi Sabo,” he added.
Sikh hardliner and president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Simranjit Singh Mann will also hold a rally.
Main religio-political functions are organised on April 13-14.
But the town of Talwandi Sabo sees heavy rush from April 12-15, where processions by nihangs remain the centre of attraction.
Sub-divisional magistrate Akash Bansal said 10 lakh people are expected to visit Baisakhi and the administration has made all arrangements.
He said health camps and divers are there to deal with any emergency.
Over 600 UP colleges fail eligibility test for running nursing courses
Over 600 colleges, which were planning to start nursing/paramedical courses in Uttar Pradesh, could not clear the inspection (test), mandatory before starting such courses. In all 1,160 colleges had applied for permission to start the courses from the directorate of medical education, UP between 2017 and 2021. A total 200 applicants backed out when the dates for inspection was assigned for their campuses. Over 600 colleges, where inspection took place recently, were found below standard.
Assam forms panel to decide action on irregularities in state civil service exam
The Assam cabinet on Monday approved formation of a high-level committee to decide on actions to be taken with regards to irregularities committed in state civil service exams conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission in the year 2013. Monday's cabinet decision has come after the submission of a 700-page report by the Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma commission earlier this month on anomalies in CCE 2013.
No power employee uses metered electricity, admits UPPCL
Admitting that no power employee consumed metered electricity in the state, the UP Power Corporation Ltd has urged the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to grant it time till March 2023 to install energy meters at residences of all power department personnel and pensioners. The corporation, in its response to the UPERC, has said there are 34,858 employees and engineers working in state's various energy corporations, besides 49,036 pensioners and none of them used metered supply.
Cong alleges scam, demands minister's resignation
The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat. The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated.
Artificial lung installed at Varanasi’s Assi ghat to create awareness about air pollution
A pair of artificial lungs was installed at the Assi ghat in Varanasi to spread awareness about the effect of air pollution by the climate agenda campaign on Sunday. Yoga guru Pandit Vijay Prakash Mishra, Institute of environment and sustainable development, Dr AS Raghubanshi and Social activist Ekta Shekhar were present at the ghat.
