Baisakhi: Over 1,900 Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pak
AMRITSAR
A total of 1,949 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday to celebrate Baisakhi. The festival is also marked as the Khalsa Foundation Day.
Before their departure, the SGPC members who are leading the jatha were honoured with “siropas” (robe of honour) at the the Golden Temple.
After crossing over to Pakistan, the jatha members were received by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Ameer Singh, other members and office-bearers of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).
From the Wagah, the pilgrims left for Gurdwara Panja Sahib in train where functions are being organised to mark the occasion.
The Pakistan government has made arrangements to host Indian pilgrims who will stayed in the neighbouring country till 20 April and will return on April 21 after visiting various other historic gurdwaras.
One of the leaders of jatha, Ravinder Singh Khalsa, said: “The pilgrims who are part of the Sikh jatha are fortunate to have the opportunity to visit the holy shrines in Pakistan.”
After participating in the main congregation of “Khalsa Sajna Diwas” (Baisakhi) at Panja Sahib on April 14, the jatha will depart for Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.
After paying obeisance at Nankana Sahib on April 15, the jatha will reach Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib on April 16. Following this, the Sikh jatha will visit Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on April 17 and 18 and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, on April 19 and Gurdwara Rorhi Sahib at Eminabad on April 20.
-
Activist Satish Uke moves court seeking copy of late CBI judge BH Loya’s handwritten letter
Activist-lawyer Satish Uke, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, on Tuesday filed an application before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, seeking copies of the documents seized by ED from his residence. Uke claimed the documents included the original copy of a handwritten letter sent by late special Central Bureau of Investigation judge BH Loya, revealing that he was pressured by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
-
High court asks TMC minister to face CBI, division bench grants temporary relief
A single bench of the Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to face the Central Bureau of Investigation in the alleged teacher's recruitment scam, however, later in the day, a division bench stayed the order till Wednesday morning providing temporary relief to the TMC leader. The division bench will hear the matter on Wednesday around 10:30 am. He is also the Trinamool Congress' state secretary general.
-
Covid XE variant: Karnataka government to screen travelers from 8 countries
Following the discovery of India's first case of the new XE coronavirus in Mumbai, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar stated that the state is considering imposing new measures for international visitors entering the state. He also advised people who had not yet received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible. He went on to suggest that people get immunised and collaborate with the government.
-
Contractor who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa dies; suicide suspected
BENGALURU: a right-wing leader and contractor, Santosh K Patil, who accused Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding a commission for road construction in Belagavi's Hidalgo village, was found dead in a lodge in Udupi district on Tuesday, police said. Patil on March 11 shot off a letter to union rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister Giriraj Singh, accusing Eshwarappa and his associates of demanding money for road works to the tune of ₹4 crore.
-
e-Sanjeevani services to be extended to every district
PUNE The state is planning to extend the central ministry's e-Sanjeevani app, the first-of-its-kind telemedicine service facility started by the country, to every district. Currently, the service is attended to by the medical health officer at the five health circles but with more experts added to the facility, each district would have a dedicated health officer. The e-prescription generated at end of the session is used for obtaining medicines.
