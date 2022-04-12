Baisakhi: Over 1,900 Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pak

AMRITSAR

A total of 1,949 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday to celebrate Baisakhi. The festival is also marked as the Khalsa Foundation Day.

Before their departure, the SGPC members who are leading the jatha were honoured with “siropas” (robe of honour) at the the Golden Temple.

After crossing over to Pakistan, the jatha members were received by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Ameer Singh, other members and office-bearers of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

From the Wagah, the pilgrims left for Gurdwara Panja Sahib in train where functions are being organised to mark the occasion.

The Pakistan government has made arrangements to host Indian pilgrims who will stayed in the neighbouring country till 20 April and will return on April 21 after visiting various other historic gurdwaras.

One of the leaders of jatha, Ravinder Singh Khalsa, said: “The pilgrims who are part of the Sikh jatha are fortunate to have the opportunity to visit the holy shrines in Pakistan.”

After participating in the main congregation of “Khalsa Sajna Diwas” (Baisakhi) at Panja Sahib on April 14, the jatha will depart for Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

After paying obeisance at Nankana Sahib on April 15, the jatha will reach Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib on April 16. Following this, the Sikh jatha will visit Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on April 17 and 18 and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, on April 19 and Gurdwara Rorhi Sahib at Eminabad on April 20.