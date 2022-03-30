Bajwa Developers MD arrested for cheating two customers

Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the managing director of realty firm Bajwa Developers Private Limited, was on Tuesday arrested in connection with two different cheating cases registered against him.

He was produced in court that sent him to two-day police remand. Last week, the Kharar police had booked Jarnail, his son, Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, alias Sunny, and their HR manager for cheating two customers who had invested in properties at Sunny Enclave, Kharar. Sukhdev was even arrested back then, but released on bail later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the customers had alleged that the firm changed the layout plan of his residential plot without his approval, while the other complained that he was still awaiting possession after making full payment in 2015.

Jarnail, Sukhdev and Deepak are facing two FIRs under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.