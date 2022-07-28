Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bajwa seeks special session of assembly to discuss sacrilege issue

Bajwa, who is also the leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, made the demand in separate letters to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday sought a one-day special session of the Punjab assembly to deliberate on the continuous attempts to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib.
Published on Jul 28, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday sought a one-day special session of the Punjab assembly to deliberate on the continuous attempts to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib.

Bajwa, who is also the leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, made the demand in separate letters to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. In his letters, Bajwa said sacrilege incidents are nothing short of a grave crime for which the most deterrent punishment should be given.

“With the lenient contemporary laws, the culprits are fearlessly going ahead with their acts of desecration due to which the number of such incidents has reached more than 400 in the last few years,” the Congress leader claimed.

Bajwa urged the CM and the speaker to convene the special session to “seriously deliberate upon this emotive issue” and arrive at meaningful decisions to assuage the feelings of widespread hurt.

