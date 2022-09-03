Bajwa slams Mann govt over ‘inept’ handling of Bhawra’s posting, appointment
Leader of the Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa says it sends confusing and wrong signals within the uniformed force of the state
Leader of the Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for its ‘inept’ handling of the posting and appointment of DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra. It sends confusing and wrong signals within the uniformed force of the state, Bajwa said. While referring to news reports in a section of media, he asked, “What was the need to send a notice to DGP Bhawra raising serious question marks on his performance as the state police chief?”
“ In fact, on the issues pertaining to the RPG attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters on May 9, communal tensions occurring in Patiala on April 29 and the brutal daylight murder of Congressman and singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu on May 29, Bhagwant Mann and the state police had already indulged in self praise and patted their back for cracking the aforesaid cases,” said Bajwa.
“However, the Mann government was later seeking DGP Bhawra’s explanation on the same above mentioned issues. Are these not clearly double standards of the chief minister,” he said.
According to Bajwa, it was none of his case to support or recommend the posting and transfer of the Punjab DGP as it was the sole prerogative of the government of the day.
“But, by issuing notice to a senior-most officer of the Punjab Police, the Mann government is only trying to create some kind of pressure so that he does not pursue the matter in the court of law for removing him before two-year tenure as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court issued in 2006. This creates confusion among the rank and file of the uniformed force while also exhibiting complete lack of experience of the government,” added Bajwa.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
