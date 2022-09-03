Bajwa slams Mann govt over ‘inept’ handling of Bhawra’s posting, appointment

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for its ‘inept’ handling of the posting and appointment of DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra. It sends confusing and wrong signals within the uniformed force of the state, Bajwa said. While referring to news reports in a section of media, he asked, “What was the need to send a notice to DGP Bhawra raising serious question marks on his performance as the state police chief?”

“ In fact, on the issues pertaining to the RPG attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters on May 9, communal tensions occurring in Patiala on April 29 and the brutal daylight murder of Congressman and singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu on May 29, Bhagwant Mann and the state police had already indulged in self praise and patted their back for cracking the aforesaid cases,” said Bajwa.

“However, the Mann government was later seeking DGP Bhawra’s explanation on the same above mentioned issues. Are these not clearly double standards of the chief minister,” he said.

According to Bajwa, it was none of his case to support or recommend the posting and transfer of the Punjab DGP as it was the sole prerogative of the government of the day.

“But, by issuing notice to a senior-most officer of the Punjab Police, the Mann government is only trying to create some kind of pressure so that he does not pursue the matter in the court of law for removing him before two-year tenure as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court issued in 2006. This creates confusion among the rank and file of the uniformed force while also exhibiting complete lack of experience of the government,” added Bajwa.