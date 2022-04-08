Bajwa urges CM to cut state taxes on fuel

Chandigarh : Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to cut state taxes on fuel to reduce rates and help every Punjabi through these difficult times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raising the issue of continued rise in prices of petrol diesel and cooking gas, Bajwa said the state government must take all necessary steps to reduce the economic burden of common people. “A rise in fuel prices has a cascading effect across various sectors in the country…the daily costs have risen, while the Union government has made ₹26,51,919 crore windfall from taxes and cess on fuel,” he said in a statement.

The former Rajya Sabha member said the current system was untenable and the economic distress faced by a large number of Indians due to unfair taxation policies of both the government of Punjab and the central government had only burdened the common man.