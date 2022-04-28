Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Balbir Sidhu questions ‘Delhi model’ for healthcare and education

Citing National Performance Grading Index, Balbir Sidhu took a swipe at the promotion of the ‘Delhi model’ in Punjab for healthcare and education, saying Delhi should be learning from the state
Former Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu questioned the use of ‘Delhi model’ for tweaking healthcare and education in the state. (HT File)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Former state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday criticised the knowledge sharing agreement between the governments of Punjab and Delhi, saying it was aimed solely at providing Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal legal control over Punjab.

Sidhu also criticised the ‘Delhi’ health model being vouched for by Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, saying it had miserably failed during the Covid pandemic and the patients had to travel to Punjab for treatment.

He took a swipe at the promotion of the ‘Delhi model’, saying, “Instead of Punjab learning from Delhi, it should be the other way around.”

He further questioned the Delhi government’s education model, saying Punjab was the country’s top performer in the National Performance Grading Index of school education for the year 2019-20. “Our chief minister should be showing Punjab government schools to his Delhi counterpart instead of going to Delhi and getting tutorials there”, Sidhu said.

