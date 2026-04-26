...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Ballots as resistance’: Tibetans-in-exile vote in final parliamentary polls

On a sunny Sunday morning, members of the Tibetan community in exile queued up outside polling stations in Dharamshala to vote in the final polls to elect the members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Similar polling was held at several other locations across India and in 26 countries worldwide.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 10:56 pm IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
Advertisement

On a sunny Sunday morning, members of the Tibetan community in exile queued up outside polling stations in Dharamshala to vote in the final polls to elect the members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Similar polling was held at several other locations across India and in 26 countries worldwide.

A Buddhist monk gets his finger inked before casting his ballot at a polling station in Dharamsala on Sunday. (AFP)

A total of 93 candidates are in the fray, of whom 45 will be elected to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, which is based in Dharamshala. Of the total candidates, 20 each are from the three traditional provinces of Tibet, four represent the five religious schools, eight are from North America and Europe, two from Australasia, and three are volunteer candidates. The results are scheduled to be declared on May 13.

Being in exile, the Tibetan community members termed the elections as a symbol of resilience and their continued struggle for the Tibet cause. “We live in exile, but we have the full freedom to vote and choose our leaders, whereas Tibetans inside Tibet have no such choice. China claims that Tibet is part of China, which is not true. Most people around the world know the reality. One day, we will return to our homeland,” said Tenzing Namdol, who voted in the election.

The total strength of the Tibetan Parliament is fixed at 45 members. Its composition is: 10 members, including at least 2 women, each elected from the three provinces of Tibet; 2 members each from Nyingma, Kagyu, Sakya, Gelug and Bon religion; 2 members elected by Tibetan community in North and South America; 2 members elected by Tibetan community in Europe and Africa; 1 member elected by Tibetan community in Asia (excluding India, Nepal & Bhutan) and Australasia.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

dharamshala elections
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Ballots as resistance’: Tibetans-in-exile vote in final parliamentary polls
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Ballots as resistance’: Tibetans-in-exile vote in final parliamentary polls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.