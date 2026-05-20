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Ballots introduced due to non-availability of EVMs: Punjab SEC to HC

The information was submitted during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) by one Ruchita Garg, an advocate and Mohali resident, challenging Punjab SEC’s decision

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The State Election Commission (SEC), Punjab, has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the civic body polls in the state are being conducted through ballot papers as the Election Commission of India(ECI) failed to provide Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as per schedule finalised by SEC.

The court has deferred hearing for Wednesday and asked the SEC counsel to produce the letter in question. (HT)

The information was submitted during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) by one Ruchita Garg, an advocate and Mohali resident, challenging Punjab SEC’s decision to hold the elections of municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats on May 26 by ballot paper instead of EVM.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocates Chetan Mittal and Amit Jhanji had argued that the action of the state amounted to returning to a bygone era. The election through EVM in the state was introduced by incorporating a similar provision as introduced in the Representation of the People Act, Mittal argued, adding that the Act was subject matter of various challenges made by various petitioners before the high courts and Supreme Court and in all judgments, it had been upheld.

When the court enquired from the SEC counsel, he said they had written letters to the ECI, however, the EVMs were not being made available in the timeframe state required for these polls.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ballots introduced due to non-availability of EVMs: Punjab SEC to HC
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ballots introduced due to non-availability of EVMs: Punjab SEC to HC
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