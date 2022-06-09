Balraj Kundu slams Prithla MLA Rawat

Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu on Wednesday slammed Nayan Pal Rawat, who is an independent MLA from Prithla, for the latter’s claim that Kundu will back the BJP-JJP government nominees in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls for two seats from Haryana.

BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar, Congress’ Ajay Maken and independent Kartikeya Sharma are in fray for the two RS seats from Haryana.

In a press statement, Kundu said he has not taken a decision pertaining who to support in the Rajya Sabha polls.

“Who is Rawat to claim that I will back the BJP-JJP nominees in the Rajya sabha election? He is a puppet of the government and I will take a decision according to the wishes of the public,” Kundu added.