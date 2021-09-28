Bandh: Life at standstill in Mohali, business as usual in Chandigarh

With various associations in Mohali, including those of traders, industrialists, advocates and petrol pump dealers, extending support to the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers, life in the district came to a standstill on Monday.

All markets in Mohali, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Lalru and Kharar wore a deserted look during the day. Even petrol pumps remained closed, though chemist shops and banks were open.

Overall, the bandh announced by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha from 6am to 4pm to protest against the contentious farm laws passed off peacefully in Mohali, though commuters had a tough time due to various blockades.

Farmers belonging to Kisan Aid Mohali, Kisan Sangharsh Committee and Global Kisans had blocked all intersections on the Airport Road from Balongi to Chhat village besides Mohali-Chandigarh border. However, those going to the airport to board a flight were allowed to pass through after showing their tickets, said deputy commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia.

“Police remained on their toes to ensure law and order. We were also in touch with the airport authorities,” said Kalia. Airport chief executive officer Ajay Bhardwaj confirmed that the operations were normal during the day, and most passengers reported much earlier.

Traffic jams were witnessed in the periphery, as farmers blocked McDonald’s Chowk and Azizpur toll plaza in Zirakpur besides protesting at Lalru entry point, Kharar bus stand and Landran. Raising anti-establishment slogans, they did not allow any one to pass through, though people with medical emergencies were not stopped.

All subdivisional magistrates with administrative staff were present at strategic locations to help police in maintaining law and order situation. Fire tenders and ambulances were also stationed in coordination with SDMs. No report of any untoward incident was received from any of the protest sites,” said the DC.

Mixed response in Chandigarh, Panchkula

The situation in Chandigarh remained calm. All major markets remained open and there was no report of traffic jams inside the city.

The police had already issued an advisory for the Mullanpur and Hallomajra barriers, where some traffic snarls were witnessed. The road in front of the Hallomajra light point had been sealed off and protesters were seen sitting there. However, all roads were cleared by 5pm.

Due to the bandh, some travellers were seen stranded at the Inter State Bus Terminal, Sector 43, and the railway station. Student outfits of Panjab University also organised a protest, wherein Gate No. 2 of the campus was closed for some time. On the request of students, traders in Sector 14 also closed their shops for some time.

In Panchkula, as farmers had blocked toll plazas at Chandimandir and Barwala, police had put in place traffic diversions.

Traffic moving towards Shimla via the Chandmandir toll plaza was diverted towards the Morni T-point and from there towards Thaapli. Similarly, traffic was managed at the Barwala toll plaza, said police, adding that overall, there was less vehicular movement as people were aware of the bandh.

Even at toll plazas, protesters did not stop emergency vehicles or those going for examinations or to hospitals and airport. As far as shops were concerned, they usually remain closed on Mondays in the district.