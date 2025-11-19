Banga firing: Youth succumbs to injuries, attackers identified, says SSP

A 22-year-old youth, who was injured after a group of men opened fire at an SUV in Banga subdivision, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday. A 22-year-old youth, who was injured after a group of men opened fire at an SUV in Banga subdivision, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rimple, a resident of Poonia village in the district. Rimple and his four friends suffered bullet injuries after car-borne assailants fired at their Mahindar Scorpio near the Banga bus stand on Monday.

The incident, which happened barely 100 metres from the Banga police station, triggered panic and people were seen running to save their lives in the CCTV footage.

The footage reveals the attackers chasing the victims in a Hyundai i20 and intercepting the Scorpio around 33.30 pm. The injured, Harpreet Singh alias Honey Bal, Mandeep Singh, Sujal and Sahil, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Ludhiana.

In the video, three of the accused, carrying automatic sophisticated weapons, are seen stepping out of the car and firing indiscriminately at the SUV. The fourth accused smashed the window panes of the SUV with a sharp-edged weapon. Eyewitnesses told police that over 40 shots were fired, piercing multiple parts of the SUV and leaving the occupants seriously injured.

SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mehtab Singh said special teams have been constituted to trace the accused, three of whom were identified as Ajay, Saurabh and Sourav, all residents of Banga.

“Preliminary inquiry suggests the accused had an old rivalry with the victims as both the groups have targeted each other in the past,” the SSP added. A case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.