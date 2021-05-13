Bank employees robbed of 45 lakh at gunpoint in Fazilka

Unidentified persons allegedly robbed employees of a private bank of ₹45 lakh at gunpoint near Fazilka district’s Jalalabad town on Wednesday.

The robbers allegedly opened fire at the car in which Kotak Mahindra’s Jalalabad branch assistant manager Luvpreet Singh and his subordinate Gurpartap Singh were travelling and threw chilli powder in their eyes before fleeing with a trunk containing the cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

Jalalabad deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Palwinder Singh said the bank employees did not have security personnel with them.

He said two motorcycle-borne men fired on the tyres and the windscreen of the car in which Luvpreet and Gurpartap were returning to the Jalalabad branch. The accused forced the bank staffers to stop the vehicle near Chak Saidon Ke village and fled with the cash and their mobile phones. Gurpartap was driving the vehicle.

The DSP said after the crime, the accused travelled towards Jalalabad for nearly 2 km from the crime spot and then took link roads.

“Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area are being scanned. We are also looking into as how the criminals knew about the movement of cash,” he added.

