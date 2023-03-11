Banned, counterfeit cigarettes recovered during raid at Panchkula shops

The flying squad of Haryana chief minister (CM) on Friday raided two shops and recovered imported, banned and counterfeit cigarettes.

The flying squad of Haryana CM inspecting two shops for imported, banned and counterfeit cigarettes (HT Photo)

The CM’s flying squad conducted raids on two shops, the Arun Paan Shop and Patel Store in Budhanpur village in Panchkula.

Police have booked the owners of the shop Hiralal and Sunil Kumar. The team recovered cigarettes made in Korea, Indonesia and the US, along with banned rolling papers.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off from cigarette manufacturing companies.

The CM’s flying squad recovered various cigarettes from brands including 408 and 104 packets of Korea-based Esse and Pine respectively, 26 packets of US-based Mond, and others from Indonesia, England and 173 pouches of rolling paper.