Banur road: 50-yr-old morning walker run over by speeding car

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 08, 2023 01:04 AM IST

Out for a morning walk, a 50-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding car on Banur road on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of IT city Mohali. (HT File)

The victim was identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of IT city Mohali.

His uncle, James Masih, who was accompanying him on the walk, is the complainant in the case.

In his statement to the police, Masih said, “We had left for the walk around 4 in the morning. I was walking a few steps behind my nephew. Around 4.30am, when we reached near the HP Fuel Station on Banur road, a speeding car ran over Ashok. As it was still dark, I could not see the registration number or the make of the car.”

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

On the uncle’s complaint, the Sohana police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

