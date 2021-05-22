Bargari sacrilege: Police custody of 3 dera followers extended till May 24

The court of judicial magistrate, Faridkot, on Friday extended the police custody of three Dera Sacha Sauda followers arrested for 2015 Bargari sacrilege by three days. The other three accused who tested positive for Covid-19 were sent to judicial custody.

The SIT led by inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, on Sunday arrested Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sunny, Nishan Singh, Ranjit Singh, alias Bhola, and Pardeep Kumar, all resident of Kotkapura, Shakti Singh of Daggu Romana village and Baljit Singh of Sikhanwala village in a case registered in connection with a sacrilege incident at Bargari village in Faridkot district in 2015.

The Faridkot court on Monday had sent them in police custody till May 21, but Sukhjinder, Baljit and Nishan tested positive on Tuesday after which they were admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The other three accused were presented before the court of judicial magistrate, which extended their police remand till May 24.