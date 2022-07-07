Bargari sacrilege: SAD demands public apology from AAP, Congress

After a Special Investigation Team (SIT) ruled out any political link in its final report on the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday sought a public apology from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

Akali leaders, led by district president Harbhajan Singh Dang, accused AAP and Congress of conspiring against SAD for their political benefit and added that they are also exploring legal options to take action against them.

Addressing a press conference in Model Town on Wednesday, SAD leaders including Dang and former MLAs Ranjit Singh Dhillon and Harish Rai Dhanda said that only AAP and Congress have benefited from the situation and are responsible for the entire conspiracy.

Dang said that three SITs have been formed to conduct probes into the sacrilege cases, including those constituted during the Congress and AAP rule. But, no evidence has come to light that SAD was behind these incidents. He added that It was all a conspiracy by AAP and Congress to defame SAD before the assembly elections.

Dhillon said, “Incidents of sacrilege increased after AAP came into power in Punjab, including the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple, but no investigation has conducted in that case. The two parties came together to defame SAD and they should now tender a public apology,” said Dhillon.

Meanwhile, Dhanda also slammed SAD (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Dhindsa for alleging that SAD was behind the sacrilege incidents. He stated that Dhindsa never spoke about it when he was part of SAD (Badal) and is now levelling baseless allegations for his vested political interests.