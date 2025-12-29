Barnala: 2 held as 60-year-old man dies after assault

The Barnala police arrested two individuals in Tapa area of Barnala district for allegedly assaulting an elderly man, leading to his death. Identified as Ravi Kumar and his cousin Ajay Kumar, the accused were arrested on Saturday after a first information report (FIR) was registered against them at the Tapa police station. The deceased, Ram Ji Das, was over 60 years old. Ram Ji Das was rushed to the Tapa civil hospital but was referred to AIIMS-Bathinda where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Deceased’s son Rajwinder Singh stated in his police complaint that his daughter Sunita Devi and Ravi’s sister Reenu were out to fetch water in Bazigar Basti on December 25 when Ravi turned up, took his sister inside and thrashed her. Rajwinder said that when his daughter Sunita was returning, Ravi used some foul words against her. Complainant Rajwinder said he, along with his wife Miko Devi and his father Ram Ji Das intervened when Ravi Kumar allegedly struck Ram Ji Das on his head with an iron rod, causing him to collapse.

Rajwinder further said that Ravi’s cousin Ajay Kumar hurled stones at the elderly man from the roof of his house. Ram Ji Das was rushed to the Tapa civil hospital but was referred to AIIMS-Bathinda where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Sections 115(2), 351(2), 351(3), 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped, police added.