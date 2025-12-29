Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Barnala: 2 held as 60-year-old man dies after assault

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 04:10 am IST

Deceased’s son Rajwinder Singh stated in his police complaint that his daughter Sunita Devi and Ravi’s sister Reenu were out to fetch water in Bazigar Basti on December 25 when Ravi turned up, took his sister inside and thrashed her.

The Barnala police arrested two individuals in Tapa area of Barnala district for allegedly assaulting an elderly man, leading to his death. Identified as Ravi Kumar and his cousin Ajay Kumar, the accused were arrested on Saturday after a first information report (FIR) was registered against them at the Tapa police station. The deceased, Ram Ji Das, was over 60 years old.

Ram Ji Das was rushed to the Tapa civil hospital but was referred to AIIMS-Bathinda where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
Ram Ji Das was rushed to the Tapa civil hospital but was referred to AIIMS-Bathinda where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Deceased’s son Rajwinder Singh stated in his police complaint that his daughter Sunita Devi and Ravi’s sister Reenu were out to fetch water in Bazigar Basti on December 25 when Ravi turned up, took his sister inside and thrashed her. Rajwinder said that when his daughter Sunita was returning, Ravi used some foul words against her. Complainant Rajwinder said he, along with his wife Miko Devi and his father Ram Ji Das intervened when Ravi Kumar allegedly struck Ram Ji Das on his head with an iron rod, causing him to collapse.

Rajwinder further said that Ravi’s cousin Ajay Kumar hurled stones at the elderly man from the roof of his house. Ram Ji Das was rushed to the Tapa civil hospital but was referred to AIIMS-Bathinda where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Sections 115(2), 351(2), 351(3), 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped, police added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Barnala: 2 held as 60-year-old man dies after assault
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Two men, Ravi Kumar and Ajay Kumar, were arrested in Barnala for allegedly assaulting and causing the death of 60-year-old Ram Ji Das. The incident occurred after a dispute involving their sisters. Ram Ji Das was struck with an iron rod and later succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS-Bathinda. The police have filed multiple charges against the accused.