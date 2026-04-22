Barnala: 4 booked for hindering highway project for more compensation

RRFour members of the Road Sangharsh Committee, who have been protesting since March 19 while demanding more compensation for the land acquired in 12 Barnala villages for the Bharatmala highway project, have been booked for hindering the work, police said on Tuesday. The action has been taken n the complaint of the project director of the National Highway Authority of India and other officials in Barnala on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Tapa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaskaran Singh said the protesters had blocked the highway site. Sehna station house officer Renu stated the action has been taken on the complaint of the project director of the National Highway Authority of India and the district authorities. Those booked have been identified as Jagjit Singh Jagga, Sukhpal Singh, Mela Singh and Jaspreet Singh.

Claiming that the dharna has been peaceful across Bhadaur, Sehna, Gehal, Sandhu Kalan and Ramgarh, farmers’ representative Kulwant Singh Gehal said the farmers in Barnala received only ₹58 lakh per acre for the land acquisition whereas those in Ludhiana got ₹82 lakh per acre. “We too should be paid ₹82 lakh per acre,” he said.

The FIR mentioned that during a meeting between the protesters and Tapa’s sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the farmers were told that were no NHAI guidelines for additional compensation. “But the protesters refused to allow the work to continue,” it stated.

The Sehna police have charged them under Sections 221 (obstructing a public servant), 223 (not obeying public servant’s orders), 225 (threat of injury), 285 (causing danger, obstruction), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 8B (mischief) of the National Highways Act.