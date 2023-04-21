Barnala man sells disabled horse for 44 lakh, arrested

A Barnala resident is facing up to seven years in prison after he sold a disabled horse to a Panchkula resident for ₹44 lakh.

The veterinarian told the complainant that the horse was given heavy dose of medication, thus its disability was minimised at the time of purchase. (Getty images)

The accused, Mewa Singh, has been arrested.

The complainant, Ajit Kumar of Sector 25, Panchkula, told the police that he owns a stud farm.

On July 3, 2022, Mewa sold him a horse of the rare Marwari breed for ₹44 lakh. But two days later, he realised that the horse was having difficulty walking. On getting the horse diagnosed, he found that the animal was suffering from a disease for two years.

The veterinarian told him that the horse was given heavy dose of medication, thus its disability was minimised at the time of purchase.

Ajit alleged that when he took this up with Mewa, he stopped taking his calls, forcing him to lodge a police complaint.

The accused has been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Raipur Rani police station, punishable with up to seven years in jail.

The accused was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to four-day police remand.