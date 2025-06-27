Barnala police freeze 60-lakh drug money in 5-yr-old case

The Barnala police have frozen drug money amounting to ₹60.2 lakh under section 68(F) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, linked to a case registered in July 2020, deputy superintendent of police Satvir Singh said on Friday. The Barnala police have frozen drug money amounting to ₹ 60.2 lakh under section 68(F) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, linked to a case registered in July 2020, deputy superintendent of police Satvir Singh said on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the information, the police got the drug money frozen by the competent authority and administrator, smugglers and foreign exchange manipulators (forfeiture of property) in New Delhi. In such matters, the police prepare and send proposals to the competent authority, which then processes and issues further directives.

The drug money is directly linked to a case registered in July 2020 under sections 21, 22, and 29/61/85 of the NDPS Act at the Barnala police station. Providing insights into the operation, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh said, “The case involved around ₹1 crore worth of tablets which were recovered.”

He said of the total recovered drug money, ₹48,58,000 was recovered from Raghu Raja, a resident of Jandiala Guru, Amritsar, while an additional ₹11,75,000 was recovered from Vikas Mangla, a resident of Moga.

Reverting on the timeline, the DSP said that the trial for this case is currently underway. The process under Section 68(F) is lengthy, which is why it has taken time. It is an ongoing process. He added that investigations are continuing to freeze properties belonging to other individuals involved in the case. “More than 10 individuals were involved, all of them have been arrested and are on trial,” the DSP added.