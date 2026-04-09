BARNALA

Barnala tops state in e-Sewa efficiency with lowest pendency rate

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The district has secured the top position in Punjab for maintaining the lowest pendency rate of just 0.16% on the e-Sewa portal, according to official data covering the period from April 8, 2025 to April 7, 2026.

Barnala deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh said a total of 1,08,287 applications were received through the e-Sewa and Connect portals during this period. Of these, 97,086 applications were disposed of within the stipulated time, while 9,613 remain under process and 1,588 were returned due to various reasons.

In the statewide ranking, Barnala was followed by Mansa (0.22%), SBS Nagar (0.25%), Ludhiana (0.30%) and Jalandhar (0.31%). At the lower end, Ferozepur recorded the highest pendency rate at 1.42%.

Sangrur, the home district of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, ranked 12th, with 2,54,431 total applications received and 1,257 cases pending beyond the stipulated timeline.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting improved service delivery, Harshita Gupta, a resident of Barnala reported receiving her marriage registration certificate within just two days of applying, well ahead of the official deadline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting improved service delivery, Harshita Gupta, a resident of Barnala reported receiving her marriage registration certificate within just two days of applying, well ahead of the official deadline. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials stated that more than 450 services are currently being provided through 14 Sewa Kendras in the district. The administration has directed all departments to ensure time-bound disposal of applications to minimise inconvenience to citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials stated that more than 450 services are currently being provided through 14 Sewa Kendras in the district. The administration has directed all departments to ensure time-bound disposal of applications to minimise inconvenience to citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Harpreet Singh said there is zero pendency of no objection certificates on the e-Naksha portal. Additionally, under the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” initiative, residents can avail over 420 government services through doorstep delivery by dialing 1076, enabling hassle-free access to essential documents and certificates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Harpreet Singh said there is zero pendency of no objection certificates on the e-Naksha portal. Additionally, under the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” initiative, residents can avail over 420 government services through doorstep delivery by dialing 1076, enabling hassle-free access to essential documents and certificates. {{/usCountry}}

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