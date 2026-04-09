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Barnala tops state in e-Sewa efficiency with lowest pendency rate

In the statewide ranking, Barnala was followed by Mansa (0.22%), SBS Nagar (0.25%), Ludhiana (0.30%) and Jalandhar (0.31%). At the lower end, Ferozepur recorded the highest pendency rate at 1.42%.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:53 pm IST
By Muskan
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BARNALA

Barnala tops state in e-Sewa efficiency with lowest pendency rate

The district has secured the top position in Punjab for maintaining the lowest pendency rate of just 0.16% on the e-Sewa portal, according to official data covering the period from April 8, 2025 to April 7, 2026.

Barnala deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh said a total of 1,08,287 applications were received through the e-Sewa and Connect portals during this period. Of these, 97,086 applications were disposed of within the stipulated time, while 9,613 remain under process and 1,588 were returned due to various reasons.

In the statewide ranking, Barnala was followed by Mansa (0.22%), SBS Nagar (0.25%), Ludhiana (0.30%) and Jalandhar (0.31%). At the lower end, Ferozepur recorded the highest pendency rate at 1.42%.

Sangrur, the home district of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, ranked 12th, with 2,54,431 total applications received and 1,257 cases pending beyond the stipulated timeline.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Barnala tops state in e-Sewa efficiency with lowest pendency rate
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Barnala tops state in e-Sewa efficiency with lowest pendency rate
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