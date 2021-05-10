Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Barnala village teen shot dead by uncle in Canada
Barnala village teen shot dead by uncle in Canada

Harmanjot Singh Bhattal, the only son of his parents, had gone to Canada in December 2018 on a study visa
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Harmanjot Singh Bhattal.

A 19-year-old boy hailing from Bhattal village in Barnala district was allegedly shot dead by his uncle in Edmonton, the capital city of the Canadian province of Alberta, on Friday.

Harmanjot Singh Bhattal, the only son of his parents, had gone to Canada in December 2018 on a study visa.

His father Avtar Singh said the incident took place during a domestic quarrel between Harmanjot’s maternal aunt and her husband. “When Harmanjot intervened, his uncle Gamdoor Singh opened fire killing him on the spot, while his aunt Satvir Kaur was rushed to a hospital. Gamdoor has been arrested,” said Avtar.

“We have been shattered. Our relatives are trying to bring his body back home,” he added.

