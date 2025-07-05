Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Barnala: Municipal council accountant held taking 11k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 09:34 AM IST

The spokesperson informed that after verification of this complaint, the VB team laid a trap and caught Setia red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday arrested Deepak Setia, an accountant with the municipal council, Dhanaula for allegedly accepting 11,000 bribe.

representational image.
representational image.

A VB official spokesperson said that the arrest was made following a complaint by a contractor, the resident of Dhanaula town.

“The complainant approached the VB alleging that the accused had demanded a bribe of 11,000 in exchange for facilitating the clearance of his pending payment cheque worth 2.21 lakh.

The spokesperson informed that after verification of this complaint, the VB team laid a trap and caught Setia red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

A case has been registered against Setia under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Patiala range. “He would be produced in court on Saturday, and further investigation into the matter is on,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Barnala: Municipal council accountant held taking 11k bribe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On