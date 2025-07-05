Barnala: Municipal council accountant held taking 11k bribe

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday arrested Deepak Setia, an accountant with the municipal council, Dhanaula for allegedly accepting ₹11,000 bribe. representational image.

A VB official spokesperson said that the arrest was made following a complaint by a contractor, the resident of Dhanaula town.

“The complainant approached the VB alleging that the accused had demanded a bribe of ₹11,000 in exchange for facilitating the clearance of his pending payment cheque worth ₹2.21 lakh.

The spokesperson informed that after verification of this complaint, the VB team laid a trap and caught Setia red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

A case has been registered against Setia under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Patiala range. “He would be produced in court on Saturday, and further investigation into the matter is on,” he said.