Barnala: Three arrested for spraying Khalistani slogans on MLA’s residence

Barnala police have arrested three men for spraying Khalistani slogans on Mehal Kalan MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori’s house in Pandori village. Police have recovered five mobile phones, the motorcycle used in the crime, Nihang Cholas and Dumalas, one filled paint can and two empty cans.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sarfaraz Alam said the defacement was carried out by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men on the intervening night between August 14 and 15.

Following a complaint, an FIR was lodged on August 15 under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3 of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

The SSP said police teams were swiftly formed to investigate the matter, leading to the arrest of two of the accused, Gurmeet Singh, alias Tandi, and Gursewak Singh, alias Mani, on August 18. A third accused, Kirpa, was arrested on August 19.

Interrogation revealed that the accused were lured by a US-based individual, Surinder Thikriwal, who has also been nominated in the case.

Investigators said Gurmeet had come into contact with Surinder around 10 years ago while learning Gatka, a Sikh martial art. Probe revealed that Surinder instructed the accused to wear Nihang attire, which was provided by Kirpa Singh, the granthi of Gurdwara Chhevi Patshahi Ladda.

Gurmeet and Gursewak were paid ₹20,000 for the work, which were transferred to the bank account of Gursewak’s cousin. Police noted that Surinder had a history of luring youth with money and drugs, rebranding such criminal acts as religious. The accused were promised that the act, once went viral, would improve their financial situation, and lead to fame and more such work.

Police further stated that Surinder was named in 15 cases under various sections, while Gurmeet also had a case registered against him.