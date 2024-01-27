Barring Kullu, all Himachal districts 100% rain-deficit in January

Months after the flash floods in Himachal caused unprecedented damage to lives and property, the state is reeling under of one of its worst dry spells in the last 123 years. Farmers at a field in Shimla. (HT file)

Barring Kullu, all 11 districts have reported 100% rain deficiency in January so far. Kullu has also reported a precipitation shortfall of 90%.

The state had reported precipitation deficiency in December as well.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted wet weather conditions from January 25, raising hopes for the agrarian community. The hospitality industry in Himachal was hopeful that snow would boost the tourism, and in turn, their business.

“ The Western Disturbance as a trough in the middle troposphere westerlies with its axis at 5.8 kilometers above mean sea level now runs roughly along longitude 72 degrees east to the north of latitude 32 degrees north . A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from a night of January 27,” said IMD’s Shimla centre director Surender Paul.

According to IMD, the state is grappling with a precipitation deficiency of 99%. The state recorded similar weather conditions in 1966, recording a precipitation deficiency of 99.6%.

Meteorologists are closely studying the atmospheric conditions contributing to this prolonged dry spell, exploring the potential long-term implications for the region. IMD records state that the rain deficit is 100% in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra , Kinnaur, Lahual and Spiti, Mandi Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una.

In the wake of the dry spell impacting perennial water sources, the government has sought a report from all the divisions and sub-divisions of the state.

“The revenue department has sought a report on the impact of an ongoing dry spell in the state and strategies would be formulated after assessing them,” said DC Rana, chairperson of the state disaster management authority.

“Wwe were hopeful that clouds would bring much-needed snow, but nothing of this sort happened. The lack of rain and snow has adversely impacted tourism. The mountain peaks, which once wore thick snow blankets in winter months, have turned brown due to the dryness,” says Mohinder Seth, president of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Stakeholders Association. The tourism industry in Himachal accounts for 7.4% of state’s GDP and 14.2% of direct and indirect employment.

The farmers across Himachal have expressed concern that the prolonged dry spell could adversely impact crop yields.

“Some fruit trees only require 100 cool hours, while others require 1,000 or more. Apple is different from other fruit trees in terms of chilling hours. The number of chilling hours needed for various apple varieties ranges from 100 to 1,700 hours,” says Harish Chauhan, president of Himachal Pradesh Fruit Vegetable and Flower Growers Association. The inordinate delay in rains is affecting the rabi crops.