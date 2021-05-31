Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Barring Rewari, all Haryana districts report recovery rate above 90%
Barring Rewari, all Haryana districts report recovery rate above 90%

At least 3,370 patients recovered from the infection on Sunday, pushing the recovery rate to 96.12%.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Haryana on Sunday recorded 1,452 new cases of Covid-19 and 89 fatalities. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana on Sunday recorded 1,452 new cases of Covid-19 and 89 fatalities while 42,589 samples were taken in past 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

There were 16,675 Covid positive patients in home isolation across the state and the active cases count came down to 21,087.

At least 3,370 patients recovered from the infection on Sunday, pushing the recovery rate to 96.12%. Barring Rewari district where the recovery rate is 88.75%, all other districts recovery rate is well above 90%.

However, the fatality rate that has been rising stood at 1.09%. Among the 89 deaths, Hisar had the highest fatalities, 10, followed by Gurugram and Panipat with eight deaths each, and Bhiwani and Fatehabad with seven deaths.

Just five districts recorded over 100 new cases on Sunday with Gurugram detecting 110 cases, Faridabad 114, Hisar 140, Yamunanagar 121 and Sirsa 117. The new cases in at least 10 districts were over 50 and below 100. On Sunday, the state vaccinated 22,274 people, increasing the cumulative tally to 56.60 lakh.

