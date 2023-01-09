Batala: Girl child among 5 of family killed in road accident

In a tragic incident, five members of a family, including a 2.5-year-old girl, were killed in a road accident on Sunday evening at village Misharpura falling under the jurisdiction of Rangar Nangal Police station of Batala Police district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per police sources, the family was coming back to their village Chahal Kalan in a car from Batala after attending a wedding function. The person driving the car suddenly lost control. The car first hit a bike and then collided with a tipper coming from the opposite direction.

The collision was so fierce that the car was badly damaged, and four of the family died on the spot, while two children, who were accompanying them, were injured. Both children were immediately hospitalised, but one named Seerat succumbed to the injuries.

Other deceased were identified as Ashu Singh, Shinder Kaur, Gaganjot Kaur and Paramjit Singh.

Divulging the information, station house officer (SHO) inspector Gurwinder Singh said the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an FIR had been registered against the tipper driver under relevant sections of the IPC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}