Batala police nab two shooters of Bhagwanpuria gang

Batala police arrested two absconding shooters linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang involved in multiple murder cases, officials said. The duo had shot dead one Kulwant Singh in Mullianwal in September, said Batala police. (Getty Images/Vetta)

The accused have been identified as Sam and Navjot Singh alias Mani. Both were detained from Delhi in connection with a murder case registered at the police station sadar, Batala, DIG (border range) Sandeep Goel said at a press conference held at Batala police lines.

DIG Goel said that on September 12, 2025, a case was registered on the complaint of Sarbjit Kaur of Mullianwal, after two unidentified youths barged into her house and shot dead her husband, Kulwant Singh.

“The Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang had claimed responsibility for the killing on social media. Police investigations later identified Sam as the shooter and Navjot Singh as the motorcycle rider involved in the crime,” Goel added.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Kulwant had provided shelter to the shooters responsible for the murder of Harjeet Kaur, mother of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Harjeet Kaur was shot dead on June 26, 2025, in Urban Estate, Batala, a police official, privy to the probe, said, pleading anonymity.

Goel stated that the operation was carried out under the direction of Batala SSP Mehtab Singh. “The accused were traced and arrested using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs,” the DIG added.

Further investigation has revealed that the accused Sam, was previously arrested in 2023 in an attempt-to-murder case and had been released on bail in October 2024. “He confessed to committing crimes on the directions of Amritpal Singh alias Wadi of Daulum and gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria,” police said.